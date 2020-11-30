Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Vegpro International of Quebec, Canada is recalling Fresh Attitude baby spinach sold in two sizes for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The spinach was produced in Vegpro’s Eastern Canadian plant and was distributed only in eastern Canada and in the northeastern United States. States where the spinach may have been sold include New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. All other Fresh Attitude products sold in the U.S. is produced in Belle-Glade Florida and are not linked to this recall.

The recalled products include Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach sold in 8 x 5 ounce containers. The UPC number on the label of each individual bag is 888048000042, and the UPC number for the case is 10888048000049. The best before dates printed on the package are 2020-12-04 and 2020-12-05. Also recalled is Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach, sold in 9 x 11 ounce containers. The UPC number on each bag is 888048000288, and the UPC number for the case is 10888048000285. The best before date for this product is 2020-12-04.

The recall was started after the company discovered that the product may be contaminated with Salmonella. Part of a lot of baby spinach may have been contaminated. You can see pictures of product packages at the FDA web site.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them. Throw them away after first double bagging the product. Put it into a garbage can with a tight lid so other people and animals can’t get at it. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.