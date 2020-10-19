Fresh Seasons Meat Products Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Taher Inc. of Plymouth, Minnesota is recalling about 22,096 pounds of Fresh Seasons meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the consumption of these recalled products.

These frozen meat products were produced and packaged from February 25, 2020 through September 22, 2020. They include 16-pound boxes containing four bags of Fresh Seasons Tator Tot Hot Dish. The lot code on the product is 056-282 and the bar code printed on the box is 108101060239. Also recalled is 16 pound boxes containing four bags of Fresh Seasons Sloppy Joe with lot code 065-269. The barcode on that box is 1081010602366.

The products may or may not bear the establishment number “EST. 45091” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These frozen Fresh Seasons Meat products were shipped to food service locations and institutions in Minnesota.

The problem was discovered by USDA inspection personnel, who determined that they were produced without federal inspection.

The government is concerned that some of these products may be in institutional or food service freezers. If your organization has these products, do not serve them to the public. You can throw them away after first double bagging them. Put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. Or you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying its customers about this issue. They are also ensuring that the product is no longer available to consumers.