Frito-Lay Recalls Some Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips For Allergen

Frito-Lay is recalling select sizes of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who has lactose intolerance may have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to date in association with this recall. No other Lay’s products, sizes, flavors, or variety packs are recalled.

You can see the list of recalled products along with the packages sizes, UPC numbers, code dates, and manufacturing codes on the FDA web site. The recalled product is Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips sold in 1 ounce, 1-1/2 round, 2-5/8 ounce, 7-3/4 ounce, 12-1/2 ounce, and 15-1/2 ounce packages. The recalled products have the same “Guaranteed Fresh” date and one of three 9-digit manufacturing codes to be included in this recall.

One ounce and 1.5 ounce bags of this product were also included in variety packs, including Frito-Lay 10 ounce Lay’s snack, 28 count Classic Mix cube box, 50 count Flavor Mix tray, 18 count Flavor Mix sack, 60 count Variety Pack case, 30 count Classic Variety Mix tray, 54 count Classic Mix cube box, and 30 count Classic Mix cube box. You can see the UPC numbers and manufacturing codes for these recalled items at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can appear at any time in life without warning. Milk allergy symptoms may include hives, wheezing, itching or tingling of the lips or mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, vomiting, and coughing or shortness of breath.