Gastrointestinal Outbreak at Saigon Vietnam Deli in Seattle

King County Health Department is investigating a gastrointestinal outbreak at Saigon Vietnam Deli, which is located at 1200 South Jackson Street in Seattle, Washington. Eight people are sick with symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, body aches, headaches, and fevers.

The illnesses are associated with a takeout meal from Saigon Vietnam Deli that was eaten on July 25, 2020. Officials have not identified a specific food or drink item that may have caused these illnesses. No specific pathogen has been identified. There are no lab results for people who got sick. Symptoms suggest a bacterial illness.

The eight patients ate takeout food together from Saigon Vietnam Deli. Other food was also ordered for takeout from another food establishment, but since only half of the ill people ate the food from the second restaurant, it is not likely the source of the illnesses.

Public health officials initially contacted the restaurant over the phone because of the pandemic. Environmental Health investigators held a teleconference with restaurant management on August 5, 2020. They reviewed food handling practices, illness policies, employee schedules, employee health, food sources, and facility cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfection procedures with management to try to identify possible risk factors for the spread of a gastrointestinal illness.

An Environmental Health investigator did visit the restaurant on August 6, 2020 to review food handing practices and conduct and onsite inspection. The inspector identified potential risk factors, including inadequate hand washing, improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces, inadequate cold holding of foods, and food handling practices that could lead to cross contamination. Corrective actions were discussed with restaurant management.

Officials are giving general advice about how to protect yourself against food poisoning, such as washing your hands with soap and water before eating or preparing food, cooking all meats thoroughly, washing cutting boards and counters used for meat or poultry preparation, and avoiding high risk foods such as raw milk and juice, raw sprouts, and undercooked meats. Anyone who is a gastrointestinal illness should to work in food handling, patient care, or childcare while suffering from vomiting or diarrhea.

If you ate at that restaurant and have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this gastrointestinal outbreak at Saigon Vietnam Deli.