Incredible Products SA DE CV is voluntarily recalling one lot of Gelbac T Antibacterial Handgel because it potentially contains methanol, wood alcohol, that is not permitted in these products. Methanol is toxic and can be absorbed through the skin. If consumed, methanol can and has caused permanent blindness, seizures, coma, and death. Young children and others who drink these products are most at risk. FDA sampling of the product at the port of entry found the undeclared methanol.

The recalled product is Gelbac T Antibacterial Handgel that is packaged in 1 liter/33.8 ounce plastic bottles and 125 ml/4.2 ounce plastic bottles. These items were sold at the consumer level. The products are marketed and used as hand sanitizers to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available.

These products are package din clergies plastic bottles. The sizes are 33.8 ounce and 4.2 ounce. The lot code is 001.

Incredible Products SA DE CV is notifying distributors and customers by recall letter and consumers via this press release. It is arranging for the refund of all recalled products.

If you purchased these products, stop using them immediately. Dispose of them according to your locality’s hazardous waste disposal program, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you have experienced any adverse health effects while using this product, including headache, nausea, vomiting, or blurred vision, including more serious effects, you can report it to the FDA after seeing your doctor. Use the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Events Reporting Program, either online or through fax or regular mail.