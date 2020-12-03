Gelsius IQF Sliced White Apples Recalled For Undeclared Sulphites

by

Gelsius IQF Sliced White Apples and IQF Diced Apples are being recalled in Canada for undeclared sulfites, one of the major food allergens in that country. These products were sold in Ontario and Quebec through hotels, restaurants, institutions, and at the retail level. The company issuing the recall is Distribution Fairnex.

The recalled products include Gelsius IQF Sliced White Apples sold in 10 kg packages. There is no UPC number on the product. The codes on the product are Lot 181030 Product code FC-040C Production date: 30.10.2018. Also recalled is Gelsius IQF Diced Apples, also sold in 10 kg packages. The UPC number on that product is F1234567745, and the codes are Lot 200207 Product code FC-042P Production date: 07.02.2020.

Also recalled is IQF Diced Apples packaged in 10 kg packages with no UPC number. The codes are Lot 181030 Product code FC-042A Production date: 30.10.2018. Finally, Gelsius IQF Sliced White Apples in 5 kg packages. There is no UPC number on this product either, and the codes are Lot 181030

Product code FC-041 Production date: 30.10.2018.

If you purchased any of these products are cannot consume sulphites, don’t eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.