Giant Eagle Onions and Products Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Giant Eagle onions and products are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination after their supplier, Onion 52, sourced onions from Thomson International. The company pulled all of these products on Saturday, August 1, 2020 but some consumers may have purchased them. There is a nationwide Salmonella Newport outbreak potentially linked to those onions, but there are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers to date that are associated with this recall.

Giant Eagle recalled red, yellow, and white onions sold in produce departments in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, and Maryland. The recall also includes select prepared food items that were sold in the same five states.

You can see the long list of recalled food items at the FDA web page. These items were purchased since July 25, 2020. They include Grilled Vegetables, Spanikopita, Deluxe Italian Party Hoagie, Cajun Style Chicken Meal, MD G&G Greek Salad, Vegetable Pizza Slice, Tuscan Chicken Salad, Green Bean Portabella, Spinach Salad with Rangeh Dressing, Farmers Salad, Cucumber Tomato Salad, Country Style Pasta Salad French Dressing, Chickpea & Carrot Salad Greek Dressing, and Homemade Macaroni Salad, among others.

If you purchased any of these Giant Eagle onions and products made with onions, don’t eat them. Throw them away in a sealed garbage can so other people and animals can’t access them, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, see your doctor.