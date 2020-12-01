Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original is being recalled for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat the product. The product is also “adulterated with Uranine – Acid Yellow 73,” according to the recall notice. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The company name is Hong Thai Foods Corp of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled product is Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original and it was distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product is packaged in a 7.76 ounce, rigid clear plastic package. The best before date of 29/01/2022 is marked on the bottom of the package. And the product UPC number that is printed on the label is 9555719731581.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food inspectors found the milk allergens in the product.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it even if you are not allergic to milk or have lactose intolerance. Throw it away after first double bagging it or wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap. Put it into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it. You can also take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.