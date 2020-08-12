Golden Turmeric Tahini Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Haven’s Kitchen is recalling Golden Turmeric Tahini because it may contain Gingery Miso sauce which contains soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The recalled product is Haven’s Kitchen Golden Turmeric Tahini with the UPC number 8-18758-02011-5. The expiration date on the label is 10/23/20 and the lot code is 1770. It is packaged in 5 ounce pouches. This recall is only for this singular lot code and date code. No other sauces are affected by this recall.

The recall was started after the company discovered that pouches labeled Golden Turmeric Tahini were filled with another flavor of soy sauce that contains soy. The manufacturer is investigating how the error occurred.

If you are allergic to soy, check your refrigerator to see if you purchased this recalled item. If you purchased this product and cannot eat soy, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

The product was sold at United Natural Foods Inc. stores (UNFI) and Dora’s Naturals locations in these states: UNFI stores in Atlanta, Georgia; Chesterfield, New Hampshire; Greenwood, Indiana; Hudson Valley, New York; Lancaster, Texas; Moreno Valley, California; Racine in Sturtevant, Wisconsin; Richburg, South Carolina; Ridgefield, Washington; Rocklin, California; and Sarasota, Florida. It was also sold at Dora’s Naturals in South Hackensack, New Jersey.