Good & Gather Banana Chocolate Chip Bar Recalled For Nut Allergen

Riverside Natural Foods is recalling Good & Gather Banana Chocolate Chip Date & Nut Bar because they were improperly labeled and may contain almonds, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. The product is labeled with the statement “may contain tree nuts,” but there is no mention of almonds specifically. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat the product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled item, Good & Gather Banana Chocolate Chip Date & Nut Bar, was sold nationwide in retail stores and also through mail order. The recalled product is packaged in an 8 ounce carton package marked with lot #1020 on the bottom. The expiration date of 13 JUL 2021 is stamped on the bottom of the package.

The recall was started after the company discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds. The issue was caused by an error in the company’s packaging process.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to almonds, don’t eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with no warning. The symptoms of a nut allergy may include hives, redness, or swelling; itching or tingling in the mouth and throat; tightening of the throat; shortness or breath or wheezing; and digestive problems such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, and nausea.