Good to Go Snack Bars Recalled For Mold in Canada

Riverside Natural Foods Ltd. is recalling some Good to Go Snack Bars in some Canadian provinces because they may contain mold. Not all molds are dangerous to eat, but some may produce toxins as they grow that cause vomiting and other food poisoning symptoms if ingested. There is no word on whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled Go to Go Snack Bars were sold at the consumer level in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan at the consumer level. The recalled bars are Good to Go Cocoa Coconut Snack Bar sold in 40 gram sizes. The UPC number on the product is 6 87456 11119 3. Also recalled is Good to Go Cinnamon Pecan Snack Bar, also sold in 40 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 6 87456 11121 6.

Good to Go Cocoa Coconut Snack Bars in 9 x 40 gram (360 gram) packages is recalled. The UPC number on that product is 6 87456 11319 7. Finally, Good to Go Cinnamon Pecan Snack Bars, also sold in 9 x 40 gram (360 gram) packages is recalled. The UPC number on that product is 6 87456 11321 0.

All of these recalled items have a long list of best before dates that are included in the recall. You can see those dates at the CFIA web site. The dates are in February, March, April, and May 2020 and vary with each product.

If you bought any of these items, don’t eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.