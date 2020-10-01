GoodFood Roasted Sweet Potato Power Bowls Recalled For Allergens

by

Goodfood Market Corporation is recalling Goodfood Roasted Sweet Potato Power Bowls for undeclared almonds, pecans, wheat, and gluten. Those ingredients fall into two of the major food allergen categories: wheat and tree nuts. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, or who has celiac disease or another illness triggered by gluten, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date.

This item was sold in the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec at the retail level. The recalled product is Goodfood Roasted Sweet Potato Power Bowls with Feta, Quinoa & Crunchy Cabbage Salad. It was packaged into 1.2 kg containers. There is no UPC number associated with this product. The code on the product is 297-S27, and it was delivered between Sunday, September 13, 2020 and Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be posted on the CFIA recall page.

If you bought this item and are allergic to wheat and/or tree nuts, or have celiac disease or another gluten-related disorder, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Food allergies can occur at any time during life with no warning. Symptoms of a tree nut allergy typically include hives, swelling of the lips, tingling of the throat and mouth, itchy skin, tightening of the threat, and digestive symptoms such as cramps, stomach pain, nausea, or vomiting. Symptoms of celiac disease include diarrhea, weight loss, bloating, and fatigue.