Goodie Girl GF Magical Animal Crackers Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Goodie Girl Tribeca is voluntarily recalling 389 cases of a single date code of Goodie Girl GF Magical Animal Crackers because they may contain wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One person with a wheat allergy has been treated for an allergic reaction.

The recall affects 389 cases of the product that is labeled as gluten free, which was distributed nationwide at the retail level. The recalled product is Goodie Girl GF Magical Animal Crackers that are packaged in 7 ounce containers. The UPC number on the product is 8-5598700395-3. The best by date is January 11, 21A3. It was sold from April 17, 2020 to May 7, 2020. This recall does not apply to any other best by date, sizes, or varieties of Goodie Girl Tribeca LLC.

These Goodie Girl GF Magical animal crackers were distributed to customer warehouses located in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire, California, and was then distributed across the country.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat, either because of and allergy or celiac disease, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a wheat allergy include swelling, itching, or irritation of the mouth or throat; nasal congestion; difficulty breathing; cramps, nausea, or vomiting; diarrhea; hives, itchy rash, or swelling of the skin; headache; and anaphylaxis. Symptoms of celiac disease can include diarrhea, fatigue, bloating and gas, weight loss, nausea and vomiting, and constipation. If you are experiencing these symptoms, especially if it’s the first time, since allergies can begin at any time during the life span, see your doctor.