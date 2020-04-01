Goraesa Fish Cakes Recalled in Canada for Undeclared Milk

by

Lemond Food Corporation is recalling Goraesa fish cakes and no brand fish cakes in Canada because they contain undeclared milk, one of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products.

The fish cakes were distributed in Ontario at the consumer level. The recalled products are Vegetable Flavoured Fish Cake sold in 2.5 kg packages. There is no UPC number on the product. The code on the package is 2020.10.30. Also recalled is Octopus Flavoured Fish Cake, also sold in 2.5 kg packages. Again, there is no UPC number on the package. The code is 2020.10.30. Also recalled is Par-fried Fish Cake (Perilla Leaf Flavour), sold in 2.5 kg packages. There is no UPC number on the product, and the code on the label is 2020.10.30. Finally Goraesa (Korean characters only) Steamed Fish Cake is recalled. That product is sold in 320 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 8 809265 022725. The code on the label is 2020.11.20.

If you purchased any of these products, either Goraesa fish cakes or unbranded fish cakes, and cannot consume milk for any reason, don’t eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can range from mild to severe, and can start at any time in life. Typical food allergy symptoms include tingling of the lips, tongue, and mouth, and itching. Other symptoms may include swelling of the tongue and throat, along with difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.