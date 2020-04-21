Great Value Spaghetti Marinara Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Florentina Foods is recalling Great Value Spaghetti Marinara in Canada because it contains milk and sulphites that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, has lactose intolerance, or is allergic to sulphites could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. This product was distributed nationally in that country at the retail level.

The recalled product is Great Value Spaghetti Marinara, sold in 215 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 6 28915 16438 1. All packages bearing Best Before 2021 MR 18 and where milk and sulphites are not declared on the label are recalled.

If you bought this Great Value Spaghetti Marinara and are allergic to or sensitive to milk or sulphites, or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can appear at any time in life with no warning. The symptoms of a sulphite (sulfite) allergy can include upset stomach, diarrhea, vomiting, difficulty swallowing, flossing, dizziness, hives, itchiness, a drop in blood pressure, and trouble breathing.

Symptoms of milk allergy can include a runny nose, congestion, coughing, difficulty breathing, stomach cramps, gas, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, hives, eczema, and swelling of the eyes, face, lips throat, and tongue. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include abdominal pain or cramps, gas, loose or foamy stools, diarrhea, and vomiting. Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.