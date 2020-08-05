H-E-B Recalls Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers For Undeclared Wheat

by

H-E-B is voluntarily recalling salmon burgers made with blue cheese for wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. There has been one reported illness.

The burgers are sold behind the seafood counter, in the seafood department, and in the meal simple area in H-E-B retail stores throughout Texas. The recalled products have dates up to and including 8/3/2020.

The recalled products are Meal Simple SC SAL BURGER BLUE CHS 2CT with UPC number 23757500000, Meal Simple SC SAL BURGER WILD BLUE CHS with UPC number 23759000000, Salmon/Burger Blue Cheese TP with UPC number 23725500000, and Salmon/Burger Blue Cheese with UPC number 22528700000. Also recalled is Salmon/Burger Wild Blue Chs TP with UPC number 23731100000, and Salmon/Burger Wild Blue Cheese with UPC number 23711100000.

If you purchased any of these burgers and cannot consume wheat, don’t eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Food allergies can develop at any time in life with no warning. Symptoms of an allergy to wheat include swelling, itching, or irritation of the mouth and throat, hives, itchy rash or swelling of the skin, nasal congestion, headache, cramps, nausea, or vomiting, diarrhea, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms of celiac disease can include diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, bloating, gas, nausea, vomiting, and constipation. If you are experiencing these symptoms, call your doctor.