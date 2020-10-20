Hannaford is Recalling Portland Pie Pizza Dough For Malicious Tampering

by

Because of malicious tampering, Hannaford is recalling Portland Pie pizza dough and Portland Pie cheese that were sold in their deli department. The company says that “metal objects” were inserted into their Portland Pie products. This posing a choking, mouth injury hazard, and injury to the throat or esophagus. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

All Portland Pie products have been removed from all stores shelves. The company has also passed replenishment of the products “indefinitely.” News reports are stating that a person has been arrested after inserting razor blades into the food.

The original recall was issued for just the fresh pizza dough products. But the recall has since been expanded to include all Portland Pie branded products at all Hannaford stores. They have also broadened the timeframe. Portland Pie products are supplied by “It’ll be Pizza” that is based in Scarborough, Maine.

Customers who bought Portland Pie pizza dough and Portland Pie cheese sold in the deli department at any Hannaford store between August 1, 2020 and October 11, 2020 should not eat those products. Either throw it away in a double bag or other secure package, or take it back to the store for a full refund.

Customers are also being urged to check storage areas in their homes, including freezers, for any product that may have been purchased and frozen during that specific time frame.

Hannaford is cooperating with investigating authorities.. Hannaford stores are located in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and eastern upstate New York.