Happy Planet Soups Are Recalled in Canada Due to Spoilage

Two flavors of Happy Planet Soups are being recalled in Canada due to spoilage. The company that produced these soups is Happy Planet Foods, Inc. No illnesses have been reported to date on connection with this issue because the spoilage organisms is not harmful to humans, but does affect the quality of the products.

These soups were sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled products include Happy Planet Berkeley Butternut Squash Soup, which is sold in 2 x 832 ml packages. The UPC number printed on the product label is 7 79172 61647 9. The codes on the product are all best before dates from from 2020OC30 up to and including 2020DE. Also recalled is Happy Planet Thai Coconut Soup, that is also sold in 2 x 832 ml packages. The UPC number the is printed on that product label is 7 79172 61644 8. And all best before dates from 2020OC28 up to and including 2020DE08 are included in this recall.

If you purchased either of these Happy Planet Soups flavors, do not eat them, even if you plan to heat them thoroughly before serving. Throw them away in a double bag or wrap them in foil or plastic wrap before putting them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access them. You can also take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. There are no pictures of the recalled products or product labels at the CFIA web site.