Harris Teeter Mushroom Barley Soup Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Bakkavor Foods is voluntarily recalling 840 units of Harris Teeter Mushroom Barley Soup because it may contain undeclared milk, one of the. major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reported consumer illnesses to date.

The recalled product is Harris Teeter’s Fresh Food Market Mushroom Barley Soup that is sold in 16 ounce cups. The UPC number on the product is 7 61088 80363 0, and the code date is SELL BY “03/09/20.” It is sold in plastic cups with the SKU numbers and sell by date codes printed on the labels. The product was distributed to Harris Teeter stores in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington DC.

The problem was discovered when an employee was stocking store shelves and noticed that Chicken Wild Rice Soup, that contains milk, was distributed in Mushroom Barley Soup that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. Investigation found that the isolated problem was caused by a “very limited deviation” in the company’s production and packaging process.

If you purchased this specific code and UPC number of Harris Teeter Mushroom Barley Soup and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.