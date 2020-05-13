Health Alert For P&S Ravioli Company 12 Meat Ravioli For E. coli O157:H7

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for P&S Ravioli Company 12 Jumbo Meat Ravioli for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. A recall was not issued because the product is no longer available for sale. The USDA is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. So, check your freezer to see if you have this product.

The recalled item is a frozen, raw ground beef ravioli that was produced on April 30, 2020. It is 13-ounce boxes containing “P&S Ravioli Company 12 Jumbo Meat Ravioli” with a use-by date of 11/30/2020 and lot code 20121. The product has the establishment number “EST. 2736” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to a limited number of retail locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when P&S Ravioli Company was notified by their third-party lab that a sample tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. The products were already shipped into the marketplace. The company notified FSIS of the sampling results and controlled all product that was remaining.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with this product. Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection include a mild fever, nausea and vomiting, severe and painful abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody and watery. In some groups, especially young children, this infection can develop into hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a potentially fatal condition. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should see a doctor because this is a serious illness.

All products made with ground beef should be cooked to 160°F and that temp should be checked with a food thermometer.

If you did purchase this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly first. Throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product.