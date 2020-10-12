Health Alert Issued For Meal Simple Bowls For Foreign Material

by

The USDA is issuing a health alert for Meal Simple bowls made with meat and poultry because they may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically glass. A recall was not requested because the company believes that the products are no longer available for sale but are still within best by dates. But they may be in refrigerators in consumers’ homes.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry bowls were produced by Taylor Farms in Dallas, Texas on October 5 and October 6, 2020. The recalled items are:

10 ounce plastic bowl package containing “MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH AND ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN” with lot code TFD279AU23 and best by 10/15/2020; or lot code TFD280AU23 and best by 10/16/2020.

10 ounce plastic bowl package containing “MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH WITH CHICKEN & PESTO” with lot code TFD279AU23 and best by 10/13/20; or lot code TDF280AU23 and best by 10/14/2020.

10 ounce plastic bowl package containing “MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH AND PEPPERONI” with lot code TDF279AU23 and best by 10/15/2020; or lot code TDF280AU23 and best by 10/16/2020.

11 ounce plastic bowl package containing “MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH AND MEATBALLS” with lot code TFD279AU23 and best by 10/13/2020; or lot code TFD280AU23 and best by 10/14/2020.

These items all have the establishment number “P-34733” or “EST. 34733” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in San Antonio and Houston, Texas. The problem was discovered when a Taylor Farms employee found pieces of glass in the product during production. You can see pictures of product packages at the USDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a double wrapped bag, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.