High Point Dairy Monterey Jack Raw Milk Cheese Recalled For Listeria

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets warned consumers not to eat High Point Dairy Monterey Jack raw milk cheese made by High Point Dairy for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The dairy is located at 605 Fiery Hill Road in Fort Plain, New York. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The cheese is packaged in 1/2 pound, 2 pound, and five pound sizes in vacuum sealed clear plastic. The name High Point Dairy Monterey Jack is on the label, along with “aged 60 days,” and the make date of 3-6-2020. The consumer alert affects all packages with this code. But, any package with an unknown code date that was purchased after May 12, 2020 shouldn’t be eaten.

The product was sold at Manor Farm, 5356 St Rt 167, Little Falls, NY 13365; Winfield Acres, 1325 State Route 170, Little Falls, NY 13365; and Brian Boll’s Roadside Stand at 5321 State Route 7 Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. It was also distributed directly to consumers in the Fort Plain/ East Springfield area by distributor Jesse Ehst.

A sample of the cheese that was taken by an inspector with the Division of Milk Control and Dairy Services on May 13, 2020, was tested by the New York State Food Laboratory, and was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The manufacturer was notified of a preliminary positive test results on May 15, 2020. And test results were confirmed as positive on May 20, 2020. The rest of the cheese will be destroyed by the manufacturer.

If you bought this High Point Dairy Monterey Jack raw cheese, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate the cheese, watch your health for symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth and miscarriage with this infection, even though they are only mildly ill.