Hilly Acres Farm Eggs Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

Hilly Acres Farm Eggs are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. These eggs were sold in Newfoundland and Labrador at the retail level. The recall notice states that “Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, sell, or use the recalled products.” No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The recalled Hilly Acres Farm Eggs were sold under two different brand names: Farmer John Eyking and Nova Eggs. The recalled products include Farmer John Eyking Large Size Eggs sold in 12 egg cartons. The UPC number on this product is 0 73557 00002 1 and the codes on the package are DEC 27 N38, JAN 3 N38, and JAN 10 N38. Also recalled are Farmer John Eyking Large Size Brown Eggs, also sold in 12 egg cartons. The UPC number printed on that label is 0 73557 00005 2 and the codes printed on the package are DEC 27 N38, JAN 3 N38, and JAN 10 N38. Finally, Nova Eggs Large Size White Eggs sold in 18 egg cartons are recalled. The UPC number on that product is 0 59001 90118 2 and the code on the package is JAN 10 N38. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

The recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting an investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens the recalls will be posted at the CFIA recall page.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.