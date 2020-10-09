Hilly Acres Farm Eggs Recalled in Canada for Possible Salmonella

by

Hilly Acres Farm Eggs are being recalled in Canada because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. The eggs were distributed at the retail level in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

Consumers should not eat and distributors, retailers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not serve, sell or use these recalled eggs. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recall.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the CFIA web site. The brand names that are part of this Hilly Acres Farm eggs recall include no name brand, generic, Farmer John Eyking, Eyking Delite, Compliments, Maritime Pride, Nova Eggs, Nova Eggs Eggsquisite, and Great Value. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure whether or not they purchased these eggs are advised to check with their retailer.

You can see information about the package sizes, UPC numbers, lot codes, and photos of packages at the CFIA web site. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of other products. If this happens, a notice will be posted at the CFIA recall web site.

If you purchased any of these products in those package sizes with those specific lot codes and UPC numbers, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them. If eggs are not cooked to 160°F, bacteria can survive that can make you sick. And the potential for cross-contamination is too great.

Throw the eggs away in a sealed garbage can after first double bagging them or wrapping them in foil. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these eggs, and consider sanitizing your refrigerator.