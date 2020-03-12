by

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to imported Enoki mushrooms that was just announced has sickened six pregnant women; two of them suffered fetal loss. This is not the first time this has happened; pregnant women are at high risk for serious complications from this infection. Here’s a brief history of Listeria outbreaks sickening pregnant women.

As you can see, dairy products are the most common source of Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks, which is why pregnant women are advised to avoid raw milk, raw milk cheeses, and soft cheeses. But this pathogen can contaminate any food, and has, including eggs, apples, mushrooms, cooked chicken, frozen foods, vegetables, hummus, and salad.

So how do pregnant women protect themselves? First, know which foods experts recommend you avoid. including cold cuts, deli meats, hot dogs, raw sprouts, refrigerated smoked seafood products, refrigerated pate and meat spreads, and of course raw milk and raw cider products. These foods can be consumed if heated to 160°F.

Pay attention to food recalls. And know the symptoms of listeriosis in pregnant women, which are different from symptoms in non pregnant people: feeling like you have a mild case of the flu. If you do feel sick, contact your doctor. This illness can be successfully treated with antibiotics.