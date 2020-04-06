Homestead Creamery Unsalted Butter Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Homestead Creamery unsalted butter is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to a press release issued by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The creamery is located in Wirtz, Virginia.

The Homestead Creamery unsalted butter was distributed to the company’s distribution partners, through home delivery, and was sold in the company’s retail store. The recalled unsalted butter was packaged in 1/2 pound packages, marked with an expiration date of 04/30 printed on a sticker that was attached to the plastic packaging.

The potential for contamination was found after routine testing by Homestead Creamery found the pathogenic bacteria in the unsalted butter. Production of this product has been suspended while public health officials investigate the source of the contamination.

If you purchased this butter, do not eat it. There is zero tolerance for Listeria monocytogenes contamination in ready-to-eat products. You can discard the butter in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

After you have discarded the butter, clean your refrigerator or wherever you stored it with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Wipe down packages too. Then rinse with fresh water and dry. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after touching the butter.

If you ate any of this recalled product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms. include high fever, stiffness, nausea, severe headache, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirth if they contract this infection, but may only be mildly ill. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.