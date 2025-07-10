Wei-Chuan Dried Black Fungus Slice Recalled For Salmonella

by

Wei-Chuan Dried Black Fungus Slice is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Natureen International Inc. of Walnut, California.

The recalled product was distributed in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Wisconsin through direct delivery to retail stores and supermarkets from Wei-Chuan Chicago branch.

The recalled item is Wei-Chuan Dried Black Fungus Slice that is packaged in a 2.5 ounce clear plastic packages with red banners, gold decoration, and black characters. The lot number, XJ17, is printed at the bottom of the front package side. The expiration date of EXP 20260417 is stamped below the lot number. There are 244 bags of this product included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when the California Department of Public Health notified the FDA that the fungus was contaminated with Salmonella. Production has been suspended while the FDA and the company investigate the source of the problem.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.