Homestead Creamery voluntarily recalls glass bottled products because they may have residual chlorine from the sanitizing process. The bottles may have a strong sanitizer odor that may affect the taste of the product. There is no known health risk associated with this issue at this time. There are no serious illnesses reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The company is located in Wirtz, Virginia.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the UPC number of each and the best if used by dates. Homestead Creamery voluntary recalls these products, which include Creamline Whole Milk half gallon, Homogenized Whole Milk half gallon, 2% Milk quart, Non-Fat Creamline Milk quart, Chocolate Milk half gallon, Cowpuccino Milk Quart, Orange Cream Milk Quart, Buttermilk quart, Heavy Cream quart, Homogenized Whole Milk quart, Lemonade half gallon, Eggnog quart returnable bottle, and Old-Fashioned Custard quart returnable bottle, among others.

These returnable glass bottles were distributed in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York in October 2020 through retail stores, direct delivery, and wholesale distributors. Shipments of this product started on October 15, 2020.

Eggnog and custard round, in non-returnable glass bottles with the best by date of November 15, 2020 were distributed to The Fresh Market stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Shipments of this product started on October 14, 2020.

The recall was started after the company discovered that the product smelled like cleaning agent. The best by date of the bottle is located on the she of the bottle cap.

If you purchased any of these products, do not consume them. You should return the bottle to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.