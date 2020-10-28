Incredible Stone Crab Mustard Sauce Recalled For Three Allergens

by

Incredible Fish is voluntarily recalling a small number of Incredible Crab Stone Mustard Sauce because it contains milk, fish, and eggs, three of the major food allergens, that were inadvertently not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those three ingredients, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Incredible Stone Crab Mustard Sauce that is packaged in 8 ounce containers. Each container has the name of the product on it. It was sold to a limited number of customers between October 15, 2020 and October 22, 2020, mostly through the company’s web site. It is also possible that some direct customers of the company may have re-sold this product at retail stores in Florida. No picture of the product is available.

If you purchased this product, and cannot consume eggs, milk, or fish, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can begin at any time in life with no warning. Symptoms of food allergies can range from mild to severe and can include itching and tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue; hives, itching, swelling, or eczema; swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat; abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting; wheezing, nasal congestion, or difficulty breathing; and dizziness and lightheadedness. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.