Indiana Salmonella Outbreak at La Aldea Grocery Store in West Lafayette

A Salmonella outbreak at La Aldea Grocery store, located at 2801 Klondike Road #D in West Lafayette, Indiana has sickened an undetermined number of people, according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Health Department. Officials are telling anyone who ate or drank anything from that store from September 7, 2020 to September 17, 2020 to monitor their health for the signs of a Salmonella infection.

The press release did not specify how many people were sick, if anyone has been hospitalized, or what if any foods may be implicated in this outbreak. Since Salmonella can spread through contaminated food and drink as well as through person-to-person contact, we don’t know if the outbreak is linked to a food or beverage or an ill employee.

If you ate foods or drank beverages purchased at that store during that time frame and have been ill, you may be part of this Salmonella outbreak at La Aldea grocery store in West Lafayette. First, see your doctor and get a diagnosis. Public health officials are asking those patients to then contact the Tippecanoe County Health Department at 765-423-9222 extension 1. .

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and pain, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People usually start feeling sick 6 to 72 hours after infection, but symptoms may be delayed up to 6 days. Most people recover on their own after this illness, but some do get sick enough to be hospitalized, with either dehydration or sepsis.

There are two current multistate Salmonella outbreaks that are going on right now: one linked to peaches, the other to onions. The press release did not state whether or not those foods are under investigation in this particular outbreak. Since the peaches and onions in question, along with products made with them, have been recalled for weeks, this is unlikely. According to the latest information from the CDC, the peach Salmonella outbreak has not sickened anyone in Indiana, but there are three people in that state who are sick in the onion Salmonella outbreak.