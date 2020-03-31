Irresistibles Life Smart Beef Barley Soup Recalled For Allergens

by

BCI Foods in Canada is recalling Irresistibles Life Smart Beef Barley and Vegetable Soup for undeclared milk and egg, two of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to milk or egg, or who has lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The soup was sold in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level. The recalled product is Irresistibles Life Smart Beef Barley and Vegetable Soup that is sold in 540 ml containers. The UPC number on this product is 0 59749 90388 2. And the codes on the product are BB/MA 2021 OC 17 EST 142 5 5 5 19 290.

If you purchased this product and can’t eat egg or milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can appear at any time of life with no warning. Typical early symptoms of a food allergy can include tingling of the lips, tongue, and mouth, and itching. More serious symptoms can include hives, swelling of the tongue. and throat, difficulty breathing, and nausea and diarrhea. Anyone who experiences sudden onset of these symptoms should see a doctor.