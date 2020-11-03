Isagenix Isalean Bars Recalled in Canada for Over Fortification

by

Isagenix International LLC is recalling some of its Isagenix Isalean Bars for possible over fortification of vitamins. That may make the bars unsafe to eat. The bars may have been distributed nationally at the consumer level. The bars may have been sold through internet sales and perhaps through independent representatives. There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

The recalled items include Isagenix Isalean Bar – Chocolate Cream Crisp that is sold in 65 gram x 10 bars packages. The UPC number for the box is 380602471, and the UPC number for each individual bar is 380602470. The lot number on the package is Lot 013900420, and the expiration date is AL/2021. Also recalled is Isagenix Isalean Bar – Chocolate Peanut Crunch, also sold in 65 gram x 10 bar packages. The UPC number on the box for this product is 380602469, and the UPC number for each individual bar is 380602468. The lot number is 02390012, and the expiration date printed on the label is JL/2021. You can see pictures of product packages at the CFIA web site.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the recall will be posted on the CFIA web page. The government is also ensuring that the company is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

If you bought either variety of these Isagenix Isalean Bar, do not eat it. Throw them away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so animals and other people can’t get to them. You can also take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.