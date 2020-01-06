Jeni’s Cold Brew With Coconut Cream Recalled For Milk

by

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is voluntarily recalling three batches of Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints because they contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that isn’t declared on the label. Anyone who. is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There was one customer complaint of an allergic reaction, which triggered this recall.

Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert was distributed nationwide in grocery stores, in Jeni’s scoop shops, and online in pint packages. The recalled pints have these batch codes on the underside of the container: 19-016, 19-086, and 19-154. The company has pulled the flavor from its scoop shop offerings. No other Jeni’s products are affected by this recall.

The issue is in the sorbet swirl in the flavor. If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, throw it away. Send a photo showing the batch code to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for an exchange or refund.

Symptoms of a food allergy vary and can range from mild to severe. Symptoms include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, itching, hives and rash, swelling of the mouth, lips, tongue, and throat, and difficulty breathing. Other symptoms can include abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.