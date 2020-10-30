by

Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is recalling J&O Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip because it may contain egg, one of the major food allergens that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The Mixed Veggie Cup was sold in Colorado, Kansas, South Dakota, Wyoming, and New Mexico in higher education, health care, and corporate campuses in grab ‘n go coolers. The recalled item is labeled J&O Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip and is packaged in 5.0 ounce plastic containers. The sell by dates printed on the label range from 9/30/20 through 11/2/20.

The issue was discovered by the company’s Quality Control team during a routine label audit. Egg was noted on the dressing ingredient but was not put onto the finished product label.

If you have purchased this Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip, and are allergic to eggs, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Food allergies can occur at any time during the lifespan with no warning. Symptoms of egg allergies usually include skin inflammation or hives, nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, cramps, nausea, vomiting, and coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness.