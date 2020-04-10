Joe’s Potato & Onion Perogies Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Joe’s Potato & Onion Perogies are being recalled from the marketplace in Canada because they contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerance could have a serious reaction if they consume this product.

The recalling company is Joe’s Gluten-Free Foods. This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. There has been one reported reaction that is associated with the consumption of this product.

The perogies were sold nationwide at the consumer level. The recalled food is Joe’s Potato & Onion Perogies sold in 360 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 6 28451 40002 8. The codes on the package are Best Before 2019JL29 and Best Before 2021AU20.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may prompt the recall of other products. If this happens, the public will be informed at the CFIA web site. Meanwhile, government officials are making sure that industry is removing this product from stores.

Symptoms of a food allergy can range from mild to severe. Mild symptoms include tingling of the lips, mouth, and tongue, and itching. More serious symptoms include difficulty breathing, swelling of the mouth and throat, and hives. Symptoms of lactose intolerance can include stomach pain and gas, diarrhea or constipation, and bloating.