Kandy Tuna Dry Fish Recalled in Canada For Histamine

Kandy Tuna Dry Fish is being recalled in Canada for histamine, which can cause illness. Histamine is an amine that can cause scombroid food poisoning, which is and allergic reaction. High levels of histamine can cause diarrhea, burning throat, dizziness, facial swelling, headache, vomiting, flushing of the face and body, and a peppery taste in the mouth. Most people recover within a day or two after this reaction, but some people may need medical care.

Foods that are contaminated with high levels of histamine will not look, taste, or smell spoiled but can make you sick. And histamines are not destroyed by heat. Bacteria that are naturally occurring in fish break down and amino acid in the fish muscles. ‘The production of histamine is directly related to the mishandling of food as a result of storage at incorrect temperatures,” according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The recalled product was sold in Ontario at the retail level. It is Kandy Tuna Dry Fish, sold in 200 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 4 796000 574936, and the codes on the product are: Date of Manufacture: 12.10.2020 Date of Expiry: 11.10.2021 Batch No. HP/CA010/2020.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. Throw it away after first double bagging it or wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap so other people and animals can’t access it. You can also take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.