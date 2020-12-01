Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream in several flavors is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of metal. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled products are all Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream brand. They include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream packaged in 1.5 liter containers. The UPC number on the product is 0 62229 08950 1 and the codes are PRD/ 03/11/2020 and PRD/ 04/11/2020. Also recalled is Choc. Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream sold in 11.4 liter packages. The UPC number on that product is 0 62229 08150 5 and the codes are PRD: 03/11/2020 and PRD: 04/11/2020.

Also recalled is Mint Chip Ice Cream, packaged in 1.5 liter containers. The UPC number on that item is 0 62229 08917 4 and the codes are PRD/ 13/10/2020 and PRD/ 14/10/2020. Finally, Mint Chip Ice Cream packaged in 11.4 liter containers is recalled. The UPC number on that product is 0 62229 08117 8 and the codes are PRD: 13/10/2020 andPRD: 14/10/2020. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the CFIA web site.

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation and may recall more products through updated food recall warnings. The CFIA is also making sure that the company is removing these recalled items from the marketplace.

If you purchased any of these recalled ice cream products, don’t eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can after wrapping them in foil or plastic wrap, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.