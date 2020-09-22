Kootenay Co-op Sausages Recalled in Canada For Foreign Material

by

Kootenay Co-op sausages are being recalled in Canada because they may contain foreign material, more specifically pieces of metal and plastic, which pose a mouth injury and choking hazard. No illnesses or injuries associated with the consumption of these products have been reported to the company to date. The product was sold at the retail level in British Columbia.

The recalled products are Kootenay Co-op Garlic & Onion Beef Sausage, sold in variable package sizes. All codes starting with 0 208170 are recalled. The codes on the product are Packed on SE.09.20, and the best before date is Best Before SE.14.20. Kootenay Co-op Beef & Wine Sausage is also recalled, sold in variable size packages. All codes starting with 0 208747 are recalled. The codes on the product are Packed on SE.09.20, and the best before date on the label is Best Before SE.14.20.

Finally, Kootenay Co-op Blue Goose Cattle Lean Beef Burgers are recalled. The burgers are also packaged in variable size packages. All codes starting with 0 206177 are recalled. The codes on that product are Packed on SE.10.20 and the best before date is Best Before SE.12.20. No pictures of product labels are available.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have any of these recalled items. If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away after first double bagging them or wrapping them in foil or plastic wrap so other people and animals can’t get to them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.