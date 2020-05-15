Kore Organic Watermelon CBD Oil Recalled For High Lead Levels

by

Summitt Labs is voluntarily recalling one batch and lot number of Kore Organic Watermelon CBD Oil Tincture because it has high lead levels, at 4.7 parts per million. The company had a sample tested at an ISO/IEC accredited lab, and lead results were 0.5 ppm, which is within legal limits in Florida. But, the company will complete a full recall in cooperation with the FDA and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

While Summitt Labs ia an inspected and licensed facility under the Florida Department of Food and Agriculture and Consumers Services which can produce CBD products, the FDA doesn’t consider CBD a legal drug or dietary supplement. CBD is short for cannabidiol, one of the main active ingredients in the cannabis plant.

Consuming Kore Organic Watermelon CBD Oil, batch #730 and Lot #K018 could result in high lead exposure. Acute lead poisoning could have these symptoms: pain, muscle weakness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, weight loss, hemolysis, and kidney damage. There have been no reports of any adverse effects from the use of this product to date

The CBD Oil product is packaged in 30 milliliter bottles, which could come in 9 count displays in paper packaging. The numbers on the product are Batch #730 Lot #K018. The package has the Kore Organic logo. It was distributed nationwide by wholesalers I.E. Nirvana Kulture and North East Rally, by sales personnel, by trade show samples, and by Summitt Labs.

The company is notifying distributors and customers about this issue by email, phone, and personal visits to make sure all of the product is returned. If you did purchase this product, don’t use it. You can return the product to the place of purchase, or contact Summitt Labs for refund information. And you can report any adverse effects to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.