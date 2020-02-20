Kroger Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips Recalled For Milk

by

Saratoga Potato Chips of Fort Wayne, Indiana is recalling 140 cases of Kroger Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

This recalled product was distributed in Kroger stores in Michigan, and Mariano’s stores and Roundy’s stores in Illinois and Wisconsin at the retail level. The recalled product is Kroger Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips sold in 17 ounce packages. The UPC number on the label is 0111100320101, and the specific lot code is Best if Used By MAY 12 20 2b5 time stamped 18:50 to 20:55. A picture of the recalled product is included below.

The problem was discovered when some consumers reported finding cheddar cheese flavored chips in the bags of the Sweet & Mesquite BQ Potato Chips. An investigation revealed that the problem was caused by an “isolated incident of human error.”

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you are experiencing the symptoms of a food allergy, see your doctor. Those symptoms could include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue; hives and itching; difficulty breathing; and swelling of the tongue and throat.