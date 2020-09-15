La Golosa di Puglia Burrata with Buffalo Milk Recalled For Generic E. coli

by

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has posted a recall of La Golosa di Puglia Burrata with Buffalo Milk, which is type of soft cheese, because of the presence of generic E. coli. Generic E. coli is found in the intestinal tracts of both humans and animals. These types of pathogens do not necessarily cause illness, but are an indicator of the potential presence of feces.

Fecal contamination can indicate that other pathogens may be present in the product, but are not necessarily present. Some people may get sick from generic E. coli bacteria, but the illnesses are generally self-limiting, which means they will resolve without medical care. Finding generic E. coli in foods means that a facility should review its ingredients, re-test products, and train employees as well as conduct cleaning of the establishment.

The recalled product was sold in Quebec at the retail level. The recalling company is Fruiterie Milano. The recalled product is La Golosa di Puglia Burrata with Buffalo Milk (cheese). It was packaged in 200 gram containers. There is no UPC number on the product. And the codes on the product are LOT: 10/08/2020 BB/MA AU 28 20.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Throw it away after first double bagging it or wrapping it thoroughly in plastic wrap or foil and putting is into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take the cheese back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product.