Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken Recalled For Foreign Material

Nestle Prepared Foods of Springville, Utah is recalling about 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meal products because it may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of white hard plastic. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The baked chicken meal products were produced and packaged on September 2, 2020. The recalled item is 8.5/8-ounce (244 gram) carton trays of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy.” The lot code on the label is 0246595911 and the best before date printed on the package is October 2021. The establishment number “EST. P-9018” is printed on the side of the case near the lot number. This item was shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

Five consumer complaints about finding hard white plastic pieces in the product triggered the recall on December 18, 2020. The firm believes that the masse potatoes that were used to make the baked chicken meal products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

FSIS thinks that some of this product may be in consumers’ homes freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you did purchase this product. If you did, throw it away after first double bagging it. Put the package into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take the recalled item back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.