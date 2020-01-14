by

Lipari Foods is expanding their January 8, 2020 recall of Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. JLM expanded their recent recall to include additional sandwiches that may be contaminated with this pathogen. An environmental test at the JLM facility found Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The sandwiches were distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods to food service and retail stores in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Lipari started shipping these products on January 3, 2020.

The recalled items include Fresh Grab products: Breakfast Muffin Sandwich, Chicken & Swiss Sandwich, and Turkey & Swiss Sandwich. The recalled Premo brand items include Meat Lover’s Sub, Pub Burger, Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub, Turkey & Swiss Sandwich, and Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich. The best by dates for these sandwiches include 1/23/2020 and 1/21/2020. You can see the best by dates, package sizes, pictures of the recalled products, lot numbers, and UPC numbers at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these sandwiches, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these sandwiches, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days because the incubation time can be that long. Symptoms of listeriosis include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, and nausea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage, premature labor, or stillbirth if they contract this infection, even though their illness is mild. If you do get sick, see your doctor.