Evans Food Group of Arlington, Texas is recalling about 3,796 pounds of ready-to-eat Mac’s Chicharrones Pork Skins products for misbranding. The product contains soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The product that contains soy, which is the Red Hot variety, is packaged in a variety pack that doesn’t declare soy on the outside package display panel. Soy is declared on the individual 1-ounce product label and is also listed in the individual product’s list of ingredients. But the consumer wouldn’t be able to see the soy ingredient on the label unless they open the larger box.

The ready to eat fried pork skin items were produced from April 15, 2020 to May 11, 2020. The recalled product is a 10-ounce box of Mac’s Chicharrones Pork Skins Hot & Spicy Variety Pack 10 Singles. This package contains 1 ounce bags of Mac’s Chicharrones Pork Skins Red Hot Fried Pork Skins. The best by dates on the product are 7/8/2020, 7/29/2020, 8/1/2020, 8/17/2020 and 8/19/2020; and the lot codes are 20106, 20107, 20113, 20118, 20122, 20125, 20128, and 20129.

This product has the establishment number “EST. 7293” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pork skins were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered by the company during a records review.

This product may be in consumers’. pantries. Check your shelves carefully to see if you. have purchased it. If so, and you are allergic to soy, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. If a retail distribution list is produced, the USDA will publish it on their web site.