Madame Labriski The Bomba Rosa Log Recalled For Allergens

by

Madame Labriski The Bomba Rosa Log is being recalled in Canada because it may contain egg, milk, peanut, sesame seeds, soy, and tree nuts that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, in addition to people with lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reported allergic reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

The recalled item is Madame Labriski The Bomba Rosa Log that is packaged in a 850 gram container. The UPC number printed on the package is 10627843908187. All units sold up to and including December 16, 2020 are recalled. This product was sold in New Brunswick and Quebec at the consumer retail level.

This recall was triggered by le ministère de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’Alimentation (MAPAQ). An investigation is being conducted. If other products are recalled as a result of this investigation, the public will be notified through updated food recall warnings published at the CFIA web site. The government is making sure that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this Madame Labriski The Bomba Rosa Log with that UPC number, and are allergic to soy, eggs, milk, sesame, nuts and peanuts, do not eat it. Throw it away after first double bagging it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time in life with no warning. Allergic symptoms can vary with the allergen and with the person, and usually include tingling of the mouth, hives, itching, a rash, and may even include difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should see a doctor.