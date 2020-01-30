Mark-Crest Butter Tarts and Beepa’s Goulash Starter Recalled

by

Two products have been recalled: one for pieces of plastic, and another for undeclared milk. Mark-Crest Butter Tarts are recalled in Canada for plastic, and Beepa’s Goulash Starter is recalled for undeclared milk.

Mark-Crest Butter Tarts, sold in 3″ size, are being recalled in Canada for foreign material contamination, more specifically pieces of plastic. This item was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba at the retail level. The company that made this product is Mark-Crest Foods Ltd.

The recalled product is Mark-Crest Butter Tarts in 3″ size. The package size is 4.6 kilograms, the UPC number is 056623112323, and the codes on the product are 121019-1-000 to 121019-19-000.

If you did buy this product, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it.

Beepa’s of Beloit, Wisconsin is recalling their Goulash Starter for undeclared milk. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The Goulash Starter was distributed throughout Wisconsin and Northern Illinois in grocery stores. The Goulash Starter comes in a 32 ounce glass jar that says “Beepa’s Goulash Starter.” The best by dates on the product are 3/7/21, 6/5/21, and 11/4/21.

The recall was started after the company discovered that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that didn’t reveal milk in the sub ingredients of non dairy creamer used in the product.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.