Meijer recalls diced hard boiled eggs for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These eggs were produced by Almark Foods. Some of the Almark Foods hard cooked eggs are linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least seven people. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the eggs sold at Meijer.

The diced hard cooked eggs were sold on two salad bars at two stores in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Those stores are: The Knapps Corner Meijer at 1997 East Beltline Road in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and The Rockford Meijer at 2799 10 Mile Road NE in Rockford, Michigan. The eggs were sold between October 25, 2019 and December 23, 2019.

The recalled product is Diced Eggs Frozen, with UPC number 79379900993 and in 5 pound containers. Almark Foods issued the first recall out of an abundance of caution. Meijer used the hard boiled eggs on its salad bars in those two stores.

If you have purchased this product, do not eat it. If you ate this product from salad bars at those particular Meijer stores within that date range, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s the illness this pathogen causes, and that is the long incubation period.

Symptoms of listeriosis include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, and nausea. Pregnant women need to be especially careful of this bacteria, since it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature labor even if the woman is only mildly sick with what may seem like the flu. If you do get sick, see your doctor.