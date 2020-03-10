Meijer Recalls Mixed Nuts For Undeclared Brazil Nuts

by

Meijer is recalling 13,284 packages of their Mixed Nuts because they contain Brazil Nuts, which are a tree nut, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to Brazil nuts could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The recalled product is Fresh from Meijer Mixed Nuts with Peanuts & Sea Salt, sold in 16 ounce containers. The UPC number on the package is 7-1928380863-9. The nuts were sold in a clear plastic package. The sell by dates marked on the package are 7-16-2020, 9-5-2020, and 10-15-2020. The nuts were sold at all Meijer stores. The nuts were potentially sold between December 5, 2019 and March 9, 2020 in the Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The recall was started after the company discovered that the product contained Brazil nuts, which are not part of the product formulation so were not declared on the label. An incorrect formulation was used to make this product.

If you bought this product and are allergic to Brazil nuts, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can start at any time in life with no warning. Symptoms of food allergies can range from mild to life-threatening. They include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, itching, hives, nausea, diarrhea, swelling of the mouth, tongue, and throat, and difficulty breathing. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms needs to see a doctor.