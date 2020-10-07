Meijer Whole Cantaloupe and Cut Trays Recalled For Salmonella

by

Meijer whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Eagle Produce LLC of Aguila, Arizona is the supplier. The recall is the result of a sampling investigation conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Meijer whole cantaloupe and fruit trays and bowls were sold between September 26 and October 5, 2020. They were offered for sale at all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The Meijer whole cantaloupe that is being recalled has a sticker label stating “Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce, LLC.” If there is no sticker, you should consider the cantaloupe part of the recall. Meijer may have used these cantaloupes in store made products.

These are the recalled store made products. They were sold in various weights ranging form 6 to 40 ounces. They are packaged in clear plastic containers under the Meijer brand name.

9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup

9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup

9644 – Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz

21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz

21921400000 – Fruit Tray

21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip

21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960

21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl

21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl

21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU

21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz

21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz

21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz

21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz

21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup

22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup

22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl

22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1

22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices

22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices

22045000000 – Fruit Palooza

22045200000 – Melons & Berries

22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon

22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

28873400000 – Fruit Salad

You can see pictures of product packages at the FDA web site. If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these items. You should also clean out the refrigerator where you stored the fruit with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach pains and cramps, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. If you do develop these symptoms, call your doctor.