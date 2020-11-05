Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Recalled For Glass Pieces

by

Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips recalled by Miss Vickie’s Canada because they main contain foreign material, more specifically the possible presence of pieces of glass. This can pose a choking and injury hazard to the mouth. One injury has been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

These Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips were sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec at the consumer retail level. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC number, package size, and codes, at the CFIA web site.

The kettle cooked potato chips recalled products are all Miss Vickie’s brand. They include Applewood Smoked BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, and Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, among others. You can see pictures of product packages at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site.

The recall was triggered by the company. The government has started a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the new recalls will be posted on the CFIA web page. The CFIA is also ensuring that the company is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

If you purchased any of these products in these sizes and with these UPC numbers and codes, don’t eat them. Throw them away after first double bagging them so other people and animals can’t get at them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.